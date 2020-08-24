NewAge Inc. (NBEV) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 1.80

At the end of the latest market close, NewAge Inc. (NBEV) was valued at $2.17. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $2.20 while reaching the peak value of $2.24 and lowest value recorded on the day was $2.15. The stock current value is $2.10.

Recently in News on August 10, 2020, NewAge Delivers $63MM in Q2 Revenue Standalone Before It More Than Doubles With the Upcoming Closing of the Combination With ARIIX. Announced merger with ARIIX and four additional e-commerce/direct selling companies is expected to create an over $500 million global healthy products omni-channel leader. You can read further details here

NewAge Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.99 on 07/21/20, with the lowest value was $0.98 for the same time period, recorded on 03/19/20.

NewAge Inc. (NBEV) full year performance was -37.10%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, NewAge Inc. shares are logging -41.64% during the 52-week period from high price, and 113.56% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.98 and $3.59.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1117207 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the NewAge Inc. (NBEV) recorded performance in the market was 19.23%, having the revenues showcasing 40.00% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 216.00M, as it employees total of 934 workers.

Specialists analysis on NewAge Inc. (NBEV)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.69, with a change in the price was noted +0.93. In a similar fashion, NewAge Inc. posted a movement of +78.39% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,908,285 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NBEV is recording 0.37 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.36.

Trends and Technical analysis: NewAge Inc. (NBEV)

Raw Stochastic average of NewAge Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 43.63%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 9.57%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 19.42% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 20.77%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 19.23%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -10.70%, alongside a downfall of -37.10% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.36% in the 7-day charts and went up by -0.46% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 40.00% during last recorded quarter.