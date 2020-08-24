Here is why Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (ZN) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 16.45%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (ZN), which is $0.36 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.3998 after opening rate of $0.3821 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.38 before closing at $0.39.

Recently in News on July 30, 2020, Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. Receives Drilling Plan Approval for Next Well in Israel. Drilling plan approved and site preparation to commence. You can read further details here

Zion Oil & Gas Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.8800 on 07/31/20, with the lowest value was $0.1400 for the same time period, recorded on 03/16/20.

Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (ZN) full year performance was 19.85%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Zion Oil & Gas Inc. shares are logging -58.98% during the 52-week period from high price, and 200.83% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.12 and $0.88.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2967513 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (ZN) recorded performance in the market was 123.64%, having the revenues showcasing 34.97% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 78.00M, as it employees total of 25 workers.

Analysts verdict on Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (ZN)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.2877, with a change in the price was noted +0.1388. In a similar fashion, Zion Oil & Gas Inc. posted a movement of +62.24% for the period of last 100 days, recording 6,516,245 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ZN is recording 0.12 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (ZN): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Zion Oil & Gas Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 25.44%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 25.44%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 27.47% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 29.24%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Zion Oil & Gas Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 123.64%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 72.78%, alongside a boost of 19.85% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.57% in the 7-day charts and went down by 68.78% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 34.97% during last recorded quarter.