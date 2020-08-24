Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP) is on the roll with an average volume of 203.71K in the recent 3 months

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP) is priced at $15.31 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $12.59 and reached a high price of $16.66, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $11.72. The stock touched a low price of $12.19.

Recently in News on August 5, 2020, Harpoon Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HARP), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a novel class of T cell engagers, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020 and provided a corporate update. You can read further details here

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $25.02 on 05/26/20, with the lowest value was $10.27 for the same time period, recorded on 03/23/20.

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP) full year performance was 15.90%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -38.81% during the 52-week period from high price, and 49.07% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $10.27 and $25.02.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 7736694 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP) recorded performance in the market was 3.52%, having the revenues showcasing -32.85% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 294.72M, as it employees total of 76 workers.

The Analysts eye on Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP)

During the last month, 8 analysts gave the Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 14.97, with a change in the price was noted +3.73. In a similar fashion, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of +32.21% for the period of last 100 days, recording 239,916 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for HARP is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP)

Raw Stochastic average of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 57.42%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 77.91%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 46.13% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 35.31%.

Considering, the past performance of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 3.52%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 4.29%, alongside a boost of 15.90% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 26.22% in the 7-day charts and went up by 12.24% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -32.85% during last recorded quarter.