Dynatrace Inc. (DT) is on the roll with an average volume of 3.51M in the recent 3 months

At the end of the latest market close, Dynatrace Inc. (DT) was valued at $40.12. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $39.98 while reaching the peak value of $40.175 and lowest value recorded on the day was $39.425. The stock current value is $39.76.

Recently in News on August 4, 2020, Dynatrace to Host Virtual Investor Day on September 16, 2020. Dynatrace (NYSE: DT), the market-leading software intelligence provider, purpose-built for dynamic multiclouds, today announced that it will be hosting a virtual Investor Day on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. Dynatrace executives will give presentations regarding the company’s vision, strategy, key business initiatives, and financial goals. You can read further details here

Dynatrace Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $44.65 on 07/10/20, with the lowest value was $17.10 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Dynatrace Inc. (DT) full year performance was 64.43%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Dynatrace Inc. shares are logging -10.94% during the 52-week period from high price, and 133.20% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $17.05 and $44.65.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1988656 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Dynatrace Inc. (DT) recorded performance in the market was 57.15%, having the revenues showcasing 7.46% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 11.28B, as it employees total of 2243 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Dynatrace Inc. (DT)

During the last month, 14 analysts gave the Dynatrace Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 35.84, with a change in the price was noted +15.92. In a similar fashion, Dynatrace Inc. posted a movement of +66.78% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,969,835 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DT is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.52.

Technical breakdown of Dynatrace Inc. (DT)

Raw Stochastic average of Dynatrace Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 49.97%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 54.94%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 52.43% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 45.55%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Dynatrace Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 57.15%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 20.74%, alongside a boost of 64.43% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 6.57% in the 7-day charts and went up by -6.64% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 7.46% during last recorded quarter.