Do Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) beta value of 0.58 signposts another twist?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE), which is $105.49 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $104.44 after opening rate of $103.79 while the lowest price it went was recorded $103.33 before closing at $104.20.

Recently in News on August 18, 2020, ICE Enhances NYSE FANG+™ Index Futures. Reduces notional value of the contract to one tenth of the current size. You can read further details here

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $105.10 on 08/24/20, with the lowest value was $63.51 for the same time period, recorded on 03/23/20.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) full year performance was 12.62%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Intercontinental Exchange Inc. shares are logging 0.63% during the 52-week period from high price, and 66.10% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $63.51 and $104.83.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 930084 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) recorded performance in the market was 12.59%, having the revenues showcasing 11.12% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 56.34B, as it employees total of 6423 workers.

Specialists analysis on Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 93.62, with a change in the price was noted +25.67. In a similar fashion, Intercontinental Exchange Inc. posted a movement of +32.37% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,963,536 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ICE is recording 0.50 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.45.

Trends and Technical analysis: Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE)

Raw Stochastic average of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 99.20%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 99.02%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 94.93% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 93.12%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 12.59%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 11.03%, alongside a boost of 12.62% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.67% in the 7-day charts and went down by 8.71% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 11.12% during last recorded quarter.