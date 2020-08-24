Boiling and ready to burst as Waters Corporation (WAT) last month performance was -4.48%

For the readers interested in the stock health of Waters Corporation (WAT). It is currently valued at $216.24. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $217.97, after setting-off with the price of $214.45. Company’s stock value dipped to $212.30 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $214.73.

Recently in News on July 28, 2020, Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results. Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) today announced second quarter 2020 sales of $520 million, a 13% decrease as reported, compared to sales of $599 million for the second quarter of 2019. Foreign currency translation negatively impacted sales growth by approximately 1% for the quarter. The Company’s results were impacted by lower demand across all major geographies due to the COVID-19 pandemic. You can read further details here

Waters Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $245.68 on 01/22/20, with the lowest value was $154.39 for the same time period, recorded on 03/23/20.

Waters Corporation (WAT) full year performance was 2.98%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Waters Corporation shares are logging -11.98% during the 52-week period from high price, and 40.06% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $154.39 and $245.68.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1074129 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Waters Corporation (WAT) recorded performance in the market was -7.45%, having the revenues showcasing 15.83% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 13.30B, as it employees total of 7500 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Waters Corporation (WAT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Waters Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 2 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 5 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 196.90, with a change in the price was noted +34.19. In a similar fashion, Waters Corporation posted a movement of +18.78% for the period of last 100 days, recording 597,075 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Waters Corporation (WAT)

Raw Stochastic average of Waters Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 65.62%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 36.57%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 35.32% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 34.59%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Waters Corporation, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -7.45%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 2.94%, alongside a boost of 2.98% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.39% in the 7-day charts and went up by -4.48% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 15.83% during last recorded quarter.