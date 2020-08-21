Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) market price of $13.96 offers the impression of an exciting value play

At the end of the latest market close, Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) was valued at $14.51. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $14.36 while reaching the peak value of $14.56 and lowest value recorded on the day was $13.62. The stock current value is $13.96.

Tupperware Brands Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $16.41 on 07/29/20, with the lowest value was $1.15 for the same time period, recorded on 03/17/20.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) full year performance was 1.75%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Tupperware Brands Corporation shares are logging -17.59% during the 52-week period from high price, and 1113.91% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.15 and $16.94.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1218618 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) recorded performance in the market was 62.70%, having the revenues showcasing 362.25% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 678.74M, as it employees total of 11300 workers.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Tupperware Brands Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.97, with a change in the price was noted +12.36. In a similar fashion, Tupperware Brands Corporation posted a movement of +772.50% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,599,876 in trading volumes.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Tupperware Brands Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 80.26%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 68.06%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 73.72% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 74.74%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Tupperware Brands Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 62.70%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 134.62%, alongside a boost of 1.75% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.20% in the 7-day charts and went down by 78.75% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 362.25% during last recorded quarter.