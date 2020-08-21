Recent Change of 3.61% in the Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) is priced at $0.93 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.911 and reached a high price of $0.9297, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.90. The stock touched a low price of $0.88.

Recently in News on August 21, 2020, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Annual Meeting of Stockholders. Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) today announced that its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (“Annual Meeting”), convened on Thursday, August 20, 2020, has been adjourned and will resume on September 3, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time, to permit additional time for solicitation of proxies with respect to two of the proposals described in the company’s notice of meeting and definitive proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 11, 2020 and any supplements thereto, to approve an amendment to the company’s restated certificate of incorporation to increase the number of authorized shares of common stock, and to approve an amendment to the company’s restated certificate of incorporation to implement a reverse stock split of the outstanding common stock, if the board of directors in its discretion determines to implement a reverse stock split, as described in the proxy statement. The adjourned meeting will be a completely “virtual” meeting of stockholders, and stockholders will be able to listen and participate in the virtual meeting as well as vote and submit questions during the live webcast of the meeting by visiting www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/ADMP2020. To participate in the virtual meeting, stockholders will need the control number found on their proxy card or in the instructions that accompanied their proxy materials. Only stockholders of record on the record date of June 23, 2020, are entitled to vote. Prior to adjournment, the director nominees proposed for election in the company’s definitive proxy statement were elected and the other proposals described in the notice of meeting and proxy statement, other than the two proposals described above, were voted on. You can read further details here

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.5100 on 07/29/20, with the lowest value was $0.2700 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) full year performance was -16.72%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation shares are logging -38.28% during the 52-week period from high price, and 245.15% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.27 and $1.51.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3935215 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) recorded performance in the market was 28.41%, having the revenues showcasing 93.25% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 71.39M, as it employees total of 131 workers.

Specialists analysis on Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.6528, with a change in the price was noted +0.5758. In a similar fashion, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation posted a movement of +161.15% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,383,370 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ADMP is recording 0.06 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP)

Raw Stochastic average of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 43.33%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 12.59%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 10.11% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 13.63%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 28.41%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 41.70%, alongside a downfall of -16.72% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -11.82% in the 7-day charts and went up by -13.52% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 93.25% during last recorded quarter.