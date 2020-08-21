Inuvo Inc. (INUV) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 1.41

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Inuvo Inc. (INUV), which is $0.49 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.54 after opening rate of $0.50 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.48 before closing at $0.50.

Recently in News on August 13, 2020, Inuvo Announces Financial Results for the Second Quarter Ending June 30, 2020. Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: INUV) (“Inuvo” or the “Company”), a leading provider of marketing technology, powered by IntentKey™ artificial intelligence that serves brands and agencies, today announced its financial results for the second quarter and first six months ending June 30, 2020. The IntentKey, Inuvo’s proprietary machine learning technology, accounted for 25.6% of 2020 second quarter revenue and 16.9% of the first six months revenue, generating $1.94 million and $3.8 million, respectively. You can read further details here

Inuvo Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.1100 on 06/10/20, with the lowest value was $0.0926 for the same time period, recorded on 03/16/20.

Inuvo Inc. (INUV) full year performance was 93.56%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Inuvo Inc. shares are logging -56.22% during the 52-week period from high price, and 424.74% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.09 and $1.11.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1754007 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Inuvo Inc. (INUV) recorded performance in the market was 69.67%, having the revenues showcasing 24.80% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 54.32M, as it employees total of 64 workers.

The Analysts eye on Inuvo Inc. (INUV)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the Inuvo Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.4717, with a change in the price was noted +0.2532. In a similar fashion, Inuvo Inc. posted a movement of +107.11% for the period of last 100 days, recording 6,062,146 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for INUV is recording 0.18 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

Technical rundown of Inuvo Inc. (INUV)

Raw Stochastic average of Inuvo Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 8.80%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 14.14%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 16.02% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 14.31%.

Considering, the past performance of Inuvo Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 69.67%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 65.03%, alongside a boost of 93.56% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -8.78% in the 7-day charts and went up by -19.47% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 24.80% during last recorded quarter.