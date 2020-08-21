Here is why Flux Power Holdings Inc. (FLUX) recent weekly performance of -32.28% shouldn’t bother you at All

For the readers interested in the stock health of Flux Power Holdings Inc. (FLUX). It is currently valued at $5.35. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $5.75, after setting-off with the price of $4.95. Company’s stock value dipped to $4.84 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $4.84.

Recently in News on August 18, 2020, Flux Power Announces Closing of $12.4 Million Underwritten Public Offering Including Full Exercise of Over-Allotment Option. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (“Flux Power”) (NASDAQ CM: FLUX), a developer of advanced lithium industrial batteries for commercial and industrial equipment, today announced the closing of an underwritten public offering of 3,099,250 shares of common stock priced at $4.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $12.4 million, which includes the full exercise of the underwriters’ over-allotment option to purchase additional shares, prior to deducting the underwriting discount and offering expenses payable by Flux Power. You can read further details here

Flux Power Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $10.09 on 02/20/20, with the lowest value was $3.80 for the same time period, recorded on 04/02/20.

Flux Power Holdings Inc. (FLUX) full year performance was -64.33%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Flux Power Holdings Inc. shares are logging -46.98% during the 52-week period from high price, and 40.79% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.80 and $10.09.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1106566 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Flux Power Holdings Inc. (FLUX) recorded performance in the market was -41.78%, having the revenues showcasing -22.46% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 102.56M, as it employees total of 13 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Flux Power Holdings Inc. (FLUX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Flux Power Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.93, with a change in the price was noted -3.60. In a similar fashion, Flux Power Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -40.22% for the period of last 100 days, recording 39,245 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Flux Power Holdings Inc. (FLUX)

Raw Stochastic average of Flux Power Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 27.00%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 27.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 15.93% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 13.13%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Flux Power Holdings Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -41.78%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -36.69%, alongside a downfall of -64.33% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares -32.28% in the 7-day charts and went up by -34.76% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -22.46% during last recorded quarter.