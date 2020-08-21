Here is why Centrus Energy Corp. (LEU) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 12.25%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Centrus Energy Corp. (LEU), which is $9.98 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $12.60 after opening rate of $12.02 while the lowest price it went was recorded $10.90 before closing at $10.90.

Recently in News on August 21, 2020, Centrus Prices Underwritten Public Offering of $23.5 Million of Class A Common Stock. Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE American: LEU) today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 2,350,000 shares of its Class A Common Stock, at a public offering price of $10.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. In addition, Centrus has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 352,500 shares of Class A Common Stock at the public offering price, less the underwriting discount. You can read further details here

Centrus Energy Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $19.90 on 08/10/20, with the lowest value was $3.76 for the same time period, recorded on 03/19/20.

Centrus Energy Corp. (LEU) full year performance was 241.69%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Centrus Energy Corp. shares are logging -49.85% during the 52-week period from high price, and 238.35% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.95 and $19.90.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 962540 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Centrus Energy Corp. (LEU) recorded performance in the market was 58.43%, having the revenues showcasing 26.60% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 108.35M, as it employees total of 230 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Centrus Energy Corp. (LEU)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.92, with a change in the price was noted +4.93. In a similar fashion, Centrus Energy Corp. posted a movement of +97.24% for the period of last 100 days, recording 69,190 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Centrus Energy Corp. (LEU)

Raw Stochastic average of Centrus Energy Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 9.17%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 0.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 24.38% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 24.38%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Centrus Energy Corp., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 58.43%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 49.11%, alongside a boost of 241.69% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -39.44% in the 7-day charts and went down by -14.17% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 26.60% during last recorded quarter.