FS KKR Capital Corp. II (FSKR) is on the roll with an average volume of 1.07M in the recent 3 months

At the end of the latest market close, FS KKR Capital Corp. II (FSKR) was valued at $14.65. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $14.72 while reaching the peak value of $14.97 and lowest value recorded on the day was $14.55. The stock current value is $14.46.

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, FS KKR Capital Corp. II shares are logging -8.83% during the 52-week period from high price, and 24.23% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $11.64 and $15.86.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 655629 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the FS KKR Capital Corp. II (FSKR) recorded performance in the market was 2.45%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.52B.

The Analysts eye on FS KKR Capital Corp. II (FSKR)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the FS KKR Capital Corp. II a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Technical rundown of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (FSKR)

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 40.66% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 44.46%.

Considering, the past performance of FS KKR Capital Corp. II, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 2.45%. The shares -3.11% in the 7-day charts and went down by -1.48% in the period of the last 30 days.