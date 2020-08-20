Why is Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (AXAS) down -61.49% from the day 1 this year?

At the end of the latest market close, Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (AXAS) was valued at $0.20. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.195 while reaching the peak value of $0.195 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.1825. The stock current value is $0.19.

Recently in News on August 17, 2020, Abraxas Recommences Strategic Alternatives Review. Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (“Abraxas” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:AXAS) today announced that its Board of Directors has determined to renew the strategic alternatives review announced last October and led by Petrie Partners, LLC (“Petrie”). You can read further details here

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.5500 on 04/24/20, with the lowest value was $0.0900 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (AXAS) full year performance was -61.49%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Abraxas Petroleum Corporation shares are logging -72.25% during the 52-week period from high price, and 109.67% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.09 and $0.68.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6049121 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (AXAS) recorded performance in the market was -46.25%, having the revenues showcasing -9.93% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 32.20M, as it employees total of 65 workers.

Analysts verdict on Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (AXAS)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.2181, with a change in the price was noted +0.0691. In a similar fashion, Abraxas Petroleum Corporation posted a movement of +59.78% for the period of last 100 days, recording 10,223,633 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AXAS is recording 3.25 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 3.24.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (AXAS): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Abraxas Petroleum Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 10.98%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 23.03%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 23.65% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 15.34%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -46.25%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -17.38%, alongside a downfall of -61.49% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.72% in the 7-day charts and went up by -13.44% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -9.93% during last recorded quarter.