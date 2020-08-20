Match Group Inc. (MTCH) market price of $114.15 offers the impression of an exciting value play

For the readers interested in the stock health of Match Group Inc. (MTCH). It is currently valued at $114.15. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $118.465, after setting-off with the price of $114.82. Company’s stock value dipped to $113.94 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $115.21.

Recently in News on August 10, 2020, IAC Earnings Release and Letter to Shareholders Available on Company’s IR Site. IAC (NASDAQ: IAC) posted its second quarter financial results and a letter to shareholders on the investor relations section of its website at ir.iac.com/financial-information/quarterly-results. As announced previously, ANGI Homeservices will host a virtual conference call during which IAC executives will also participate to answer questions regarding IAC. The virtual conference call will be held on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. ET. Participating in the call will be Joey Levin, CEO of IAC and Chairman of ANGI Homeservices, Glenn H. Schiffman, Executive Vice President and CFO of IAC, and Brandon Ridenour, CEO of ANGI Homeservices. You can read further details here

Match Group Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance.

Match Group Inc. (MTCH) full year performance was 37.25%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Match Group Inc. shares are logging -7.20% during the 52-week period from high price, and 155.14% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $44.74 and $123.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4237483 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Match Group Inc. (MTCH) recorded performance in the market was 39.02%, having the revenues showcasing 34.87% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 29.34B, as it employees total of 1700 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Match Group Inc. (MTCH)

During the last month, 6 analysts gave the Match Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Technical breakdown of Match Group Inc. (MTCH)

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 78.07% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 80.29%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Match Group Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 39.02%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 51.90%, alongside a boost of 37.25% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.53% in the 7-day charts and went down by 21.53% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 34.87% during last recorded quarter.