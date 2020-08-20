Here is why AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 8.22%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC), which is $5.51 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $5.47 after opening rate of $5.34 while the lowest price it went was recorded $5.18 before closing at $5.39.

Recently in News on August 13, 2020, AMC Theatres® Reopens Its Doors on August 20 by Celebrating 100 Years of Operations with “Movies in 2020 at 1920 Prices”. AMC was founded in 1920 with a theatre at 12th Street and Grand Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri. You can read further details here

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.78 on 02/20/20, with the lowest value was $1.95 for the same time period, recorded on 04/13/20.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) full year performance was -52.47%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. shares are logging -54.58% during the 52-week period from high price, and 182.56% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.95 and $12.13.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5390447 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) recorded performance in the market was -25.55%, having the revenues showcasing 15.67% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 564.76M, as it employees total of 3952 workers.

Analysts verdict on AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 3 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.40, with a change in the price was noted +2.62. In a similar fashion, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +86.23% for the period of last 100 days, recording 8,226,585 in trading volumes.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 76.46%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 90.76%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 81.23% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 81.77%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -25.55%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -30.54%, alongside a downfall of -52.47% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 16.16% in the 7-day charts and went down by 29.88% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 15.67% during last recorded quarter.