Evolent Health Inc. (EVH) market price of $13.67 offers the impression of an exciting value play

For the readers interested in the stock health of Evolent Health Inc. (EVH). It is currently valued at $13.67. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $13.69, after setting-off with the price of $13.48. Company’s stock value dipped to $13.29 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $13.48.

Recently in News on August 14, 2020, Evolent Health, Inc. Announces Exchange Offer and Private Placement of $117 Million Principal Amount of 3.50% Convertible Senior Notes Due 2024; Retires $98 Million Principal Amount of 2.00% Convertible Senior Notes Due 2021. Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE: EVH), a health care company that delivers proven clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers (“Evolent”), announced today that it has entered into privately negotiated exchange and/or subscription agreements, with certain holders of its outstanding 2.00% Convertible Senior Notes due 2021 (the “2021 Notes”) and certain new investors pursuant to which Evolent will issue $84.2 million aggregate principal amount of 3.50% Convertible Senior Notes due 2024 (the “New Notes”) in exchange for $84.2 million aggregate principal amount of the 2021 Notes and an aggregate cash payment of $2.5 million (the “Exchange Transactions”) and issue $32.8 million aggregate principal amount of New Notes for cash at par (the “Subscription Transactions”). The Exchange Transactions and the Subscription Transactions are expected to close concurrently on or about August 19, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

Evolent Health Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $14.02 on 08/13/20, with the lowest value was $3.50 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Evolent Health Inc. (EVH) full year performance was 80.58%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Evolent Health Inc. shares are logging -2.50% during the 52-week period from high price, and 290.57% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.50 and $14.02.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1427509 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Evolent Health Inc. (EVH) recorded performance in the market was 51.05%, having the revenues showcasing 69.18% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.30B, as it employees total of 3400 workers.

The Analysts eye on Evolent Health Inc. (EVH)

During the last month, 8 analysts gave the Evolent Health Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 8.10, with a change in the price was noted +8.14. In a similar fashion, Evolent Health Inc. posted a movement of +153.30% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,610,673 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for EVH is recording 0.46 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.46.

Technical rundown of Evolent Health Inc. (EVH)

Raw Stochastic average of Evolent Health Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 93.52%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 85.12%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 84.05% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 81.61%.

Considering, the past performance of Evolent Health Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 51.05%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 17.44%, alongside a boost of 80.58% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.07% in the 7-day charts and went down by 33.11% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 69.18% during last recorded quarter.