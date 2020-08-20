Do QEP Resources Inc. (QEP) beta value of 5.07 signposts another twist?

At the end of the latest market close, QEP Resources Inc. (QEP) was valued at $1.37. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.38 while reaching the peak value of $1.3991 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.33. The stock current value is $1.37.

Recently in News on July 29, 2020, QEP Resources Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial and Operating Results and Provides Update to 2020 Plan. QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE: QEP) (QEP or the Company) today reported second quarter 2020 financial and operating results and provided an update to its 2020 plan in response to current market conditions. You can read further details here

QEP Resources Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.8000 on 01/06/20, with the lowest value was $0.2625 for the same time period, recorded on 04/01/20.

QEP Resources Inc. (QEP) full year performance was -64.96%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, QEP Resources Inc. shares are logging -73.16% during the 52-week period from high price, and 421.90% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.26 and $5.11.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3842980 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the QEP Resources Inc. (QEP) recorded performance in the market was -69.56%, having the revenues showcasing 71.49% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 329.80M, as it employees total of 248 workers.

QEP Resources Inc. (QEP) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the QEP Resources Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 10 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 3 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.1044, with a change in the price was noted +0.9844. In a similar fashion, QEP Resources Inc. posted a movement of +258.64% for the period of last 100 days, recording 10,676,503 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for QEP is recording 0.66 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.56.

QEP Resources Inc. (QEP): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of QEP Resources Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 26.55%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 5.47%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 7.64% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 14.85%.

If we look into the earlier routines of QEP Resources Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -69.56%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -50.90%, alongside a downfall of -64.96% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -11.04% in the 7-day charts and went up by -19.41% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 71.49% during last recorded quarter.