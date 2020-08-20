Analysts Mean recommendation for Cardiff Oncology Inc. (CRDF) was 2.00: Is this the key time?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Cardiff Oncology Inc. (CRDF), which is $6.66 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $6.92 after opening rate of $5.61 while the lowest price it went was recorded $5.61 before closing at $5.67.

Recently in News on August 11, 2020, Cardiff Oncology Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results and Highlights. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRDF), a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company developing drugs to treat cancers with the greatest medical need for new treatment options, including KRAS-mutated colorectal cancer, castrate-resistant prostate cancer and leukemia, today announced company highlights and financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020. The Company is issuing this press release in lieu of conducting a conference call. You can read further details here

Cardiff Oncology Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.85 on 08/05/20, with the lowest value was $0.70 for the same time period, recorded on 03/19/20.

Cardiff Oncology Inc. (CRDF) full year performance was 132.87%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cardiff Oncology Inc. shares are logging -2.76% during the 52-week period from high price, and 850.07% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.70 and $6.85.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1357921 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cardiff Oncology Inc. (CRDF) recorded performance in the market was 437.10%, having the revenues showcasing 208.33% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 152.58M, as it employees total of 14 workers.

Analysts verdict on Cardiff Oncology Inc. (CRDF)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Cardiff Oncology Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.09, with a change in the price was noted +5.33. In a similar fashion, Cardiff Oncology Inc. posted a movement of +498.13% for the period of last 100 days, recording 749,958 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CRDF is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

Cardiff Oncology Inc. (CRDF): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Cardiff Oncology Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 90.28%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 82.46%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 63.32% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 59.29%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Cardiff Oncology Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 437.10%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 294.08%, alongside a boost of 132.87% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 20.76% in the 7-day charts and went down by 46.70% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 208.33% during last recorded quarter.