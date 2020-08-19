Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) Quarterly Performance is 14.44%: Here is the Surprise Factor

For the readers interested in the stock health of Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY). It is currently valued at $6.26. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $6.48, after setting-off with the price of $6.46. Company’s stock value dipped to $6.14 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $6.31.

Recently in News on July 23, 2020, Yamana Gold Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results; Strong Cash Flow Generation; a Further Reduction of $101 Million in Net Debt; Jacobina Phase 1 Expansion Complete; Increasing Dividend by a Further 12% to $0.07 Per Share. YAMANA GOLD INC. (TSX:YRI; NYSE:AUY) (“Yamana” or “the Company”) is herein reporting its financial and operational results for the second quarter of 2020. The Company posted strong quarterly production and free cash flow while further reducing net debt. You can read further details here

Yamana Gold Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.02 on 08/05/20, with the lowest value was $2.23 for the same time period, recorded on 03/16/20.

Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) full year performance was 89.70%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Yamana Gold Inc. shares are logging -10.83% during the 52-week period from high price, and 180.72% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.23 and $7.02.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 17616201 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) recorded performance in the market was 58.48%, having the revenues showcasing 14.44% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 5.96B.

The Analysts eye on Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Yamana Gold Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.13, with a change in the price was noted +3.00. In a similar fashion, Yamana Gold Inc. posted a movement of +92.02% for the period of last 100 days, recording 20,357,697 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY)

Raw Stochastic average of Yamana Gold Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 67.76%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 43.70%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 35.72% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 31.10%.

Considering, the past performance of Yamana Gold Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 58.48%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 41.63%, alongside a boost of 89.70% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 7.93% in the 7-day charts and went up by 7.93% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 14.44% during last recorded quarter.