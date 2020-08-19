Transocean Ltd. (RIG) is set to bring smile on the investors face as Analysts sets mean Target price of $2.71

For the readers interested in the stock health of Transocean Ltd. (RIG). It is currently valued at $1.91. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $2.095, after setting-off with the price of $2.08. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.86 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $2.07.

Recently in News on August 10, 2020, Transocean Ltd. Announces Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations for certain Existing Notes. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) announced today that Transocean Inc., its wholly-owned subsidiary (collectively with Transocean Ltd., “Transocean”), has commenced exchange offers (the “Exchange Offers”) to exchange the existing notes listed below (the “Existing Notes”) for up to an aggregate principal amount of $750,000,000 (subject to increase or decrease by Transocean Inc., the “Maximum New Notes Amount”) of the applicable series of new notes (the “New Senior Guaranteed Notes”) issued by Transocean Inc. You can read further details here

Transocean Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.2800 on 01/03/20, with the lowest value was $0.7618 for the same time period, recorded on 04/27/20.

Transocean Ltd. (RIG) full year performance was -58.57%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Transocean Ltd. shares are logging -73.76% during the 52-week period from high price, and 150.72% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.76 and $7.28.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 27387818 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Transocean Ltd. (RIG) recorded performance in the market was -72.24%, having the revenues showcasing 35.46% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.17B, as it employees total of 6600 workers.

Analysts verdict on Transocean Ltd. (RIG)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the Transocean Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 12 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 2 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 7 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.7217, with a change in the price was noted +0.5700. In a similar fashion, Transocean Ltd. posted a movement of +42.54% for the period of last 100 days, recording 30,424,848 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RIG is recording 0.82 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.77.

Transocean Ltd. (RIG): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Transocean Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 12.10%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 6.58%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 18.96% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 30.91%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Transocean Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -72.24%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -55.79%, alongside a downfall of -58.57% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -18.03% in the 7-day charts and went down by -3.05% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 35.46% during last recorded quarter.