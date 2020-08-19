Time to Buy Beat-Down Intec Pharma Ltd. (NTEC) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

Intec Pharma Ltd. (NTEC) is priced at $0.33 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.3333 and reached a high price of $0.342, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.34. The stock touched a low price of $0.31.

Recently in News on August 7, 2020, Intec Pharma Announces Pricing of $4.9 Million Registered Direct Offering. Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: NTEC) (“Intec” or “the Company”), today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Aspire Capital Fund (“Aspire”) for the purchase and sale, in a registered direct offering, of 7,125,000 of the Company’s ordinary shares at a purchase price of $0.3511 per share, and pre-funded warrants to purchase 7,125,000 of the Company’s ordinary shares at a purchase price of $0.3411 per warrant, which represents the per warrant offering price less the $0.01 per share exercise price for each such warrant. The offering is expected to close on or about August 10, 2020, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

Intec Pharma Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.7908 on 07/22/20, with the lowest value was $0.1324 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Intec Pharma Ltd. (NTEC) full year performance was -29.07%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Intec Pharma Ltd. shares are logging -78.57% during the 52-week period from high price, and 152.47% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.13 and $1.56.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5307999 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Intec Pharma Ltd. (NTEC) recorded performance in the market was -33.14%, having the revenues showcasing 37.06% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 26.40M, as it employees total of 38 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Intec Pharma Ltd. (NTEC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Intec Pharma Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.3074, with a change in the price was noted +0.1204. In a similar fashion, Intec Pharma Ltd. posted a movement of +56.29% for the period of last 100 days, recording 8,841,764 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Intec Pharma Ltd. (NTEC)

Raw Stochastic average of Intec Pharma Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 13.97%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 5.05%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 4.56% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 8.62%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Intec Pharma Ltd., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -33.14%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 22.05%, alongside a downfall of -29.07% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -9.35% in the 7-day charts and went up by -13.39% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 37.06% during last recorded quarter.