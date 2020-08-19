Time to Buy Beat-Down CureVac N.V. (CVAC) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

Let’s start up with the current stock price of CureVac N.V. (CVAC), which is $65.70 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $73.05 after opening rate of $72.4165 while the lowest price it went was recorded $65.09 before closing at $77.20.

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, CureVac N.V. shares are logging -22.71% during the 52-week period from high price, and 81.74% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $36.15 and $85.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4084121 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the CureVac N.V. (CVAC) recorded performance in the market was 17.53%.

CureVac N.V. (CVAC) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the CureVac N.V. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

CureVac N.V. (CVAC): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

If we look into the earlier routines of CureVac N.V., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 17.53%.