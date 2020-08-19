Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (BDR) was up 340.73%

At the end of the latest market close, Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (BDR) was valued at $0.76. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.80 while reaching the peak value of $0.81 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.76. The stock current value is $3.35.

Recently in News on August 11, 2020, Blonder Tongue Announces Appointment of Rick Briggs as Director. OLD BRIDGE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2020 / Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE American:BDR) announced today the appointment of Rick Briggs to its board of directors. You can read further details here

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.8000 on 08/19/20, with the lowest value was $0.3800 for the same time period, recorded on 04/27/20.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (BDR) full year performance was -15.54%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. shares are logging 204.55% during the 52-week period from high price, and 781.58% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.38 and $1.10.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 52306896 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (BDR) recorded performance in the market was 0.01%, having the revenues showcasing 51.41% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 7.55M, as it employees total of 161 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (BDR)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.6744, with a change in the price was noted +2.6798. In a similar fashion, Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. posted a movement of +399.85% for the period of last 100 days, recording 590,867 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BDR is recording 1.14 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.42.

Technical breakdown of Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (BDR)

Raw Stochastic average of Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 86.15%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 85.71%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 54.34% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 44.04%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 0.01%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -4.44%, alongside a downfall of -15.54% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.55% in the 7-day charts and went down by 2.72% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 51.41% during last recorded quarter.