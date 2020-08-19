Recent Change of 6.46% in the SCWorx Corp. (WORX) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

SCWorx Corp. (WORX) is priced at $1.89 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.97 and reached a high price of $2.02, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.78. The stock touched a low price of $1.74.

Recently in News on August 14, 2020, SCWorx Announces appointment of Timothy Hannibal, Seasoned Technology Executive and Entrepreneur, as President, Chief Operating Officer and Director. August 14, 2020, SCWorx Corp. (Nasdaq: WORX) announced today the appointment of Timothy Hannibal as President, Chief Operating Officer and Director. Mr. Hannibal, currently the Company’s Chief Revenue Officer and Interim CFO, will report to the Board of Directors and be responsible for overseeing the day to day operations of the Company, including financial operations. You can read further details here

SCWorx Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance.

SCWorx Corp. (WORX) full year performance was -72.14%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, SCWorx Corp. shares are logging -87.26% during the 52-week period from high price, and 22.26% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.55 and $14.88.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3186900 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the SCWorx Corp. (WORX) recorded performance in the market was -37.98%, having the revenues showcasing -26.14% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 18.39M, as it employees total of 4 workers.

Specialists analysis on SCWorx Corp. (WORX)

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for WORX is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: SCWorx Corp. (WORX)

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -37.98%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -46.14%, alongside a downfall of -72.14% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -26.14% in the 7-day charts and went down by -20.89% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -26.14% during last recorded quarter.