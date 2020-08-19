Recent Change of -10.33% in the Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM), which is $0.15 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.165 after opening rate of $0.16 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.145 before closing at $0.17.

Recently in News on August 14, 2020, Castor Maritime Inc. Announces Delivery of the M/V Magic Rainbow and Commercial Update. Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM), (“Castor” or the “Company”), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of dry bulk vessels, announced today that, in connection with a previously announced acquisition of a 2007 Chinese-built Panamax dry bulk carrier from an unaffiliated third party seller, it has taken delivery, through one of its wholly-owned subsidiaries, on August 8, 2020, of the M/V Magic Rainbow (the “Magic Rainbow Acquisition”). The Magic Rainbow Acquisition was financed in whole with cash on hand that the Company raised in two equity offerings that it conducted in June and July of this year. You can read further details here

Castor Maritime Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.6000 on 03/04/20, with the lowest value was $0.1450 for the same time period, recorded on 08/18/20.

Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) full year performance was -94.92%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Castor Maritime Inc. shares are logging -97.14% during the 52-week period from high price, and -6.79% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.16 and $5.28.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 11596372 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) recorded performance in the market was -91.84%, having the revenues showcasing -77.09% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 19.81M, as it employees total of 1 workers.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.5109, with a change in the price was noted -0.5370. In a similar fashion, Castor Maritime Inc. posted a movement of -78.05% for the period of last 100 days, recording 8,388,366 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM)

Raw Stochastic average of Castor Maritime Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 0.92%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 6.81%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 8.93% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 8.87%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Castor Maritime Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -91.84%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -87.26%, alongside a downfall of -94.92% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -20.40% in the 7-day charts and went up by -33.77% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -77.09% during last recorded quarter.