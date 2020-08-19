Reasons Why Long-term Faith on KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) Could Pay Off Investors

KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) is priced at $40.50 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $40.13 and reached a high price of $43.00, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $38.72. The stock touched a low price of $38.11.

Recently in News on August 13, 2020, KE Holdings Inc. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering. August 13, 2020–KE Holdings Inc. (“Beike” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BEKE), a leading integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 106,000,000 American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”), each representing three Class A ordinary shares of the Company, at a price to the public of US$20.00 per ADS for a total offering size of US$2.12 billion, assuming the underwriters do not exercise their option to purchase additional ADSs. The ADSs are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange today under the symbol “BEKE.” The offering is expected to close on August 17, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, KE Holdings Inc. shares are logging 3.85% during the 52-week period from high price, and 27.40% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $31.79 and $39.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 7957786 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) recorded performance in the market was 8.17%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 45.66B, as it employees total of 87706 workers.

Market experts do have their say about KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the KE Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Technical breakdown of KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE)

