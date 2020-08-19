NIO Limited (NIO) is on the roll with an average volume of 120.47M in the recent 3 months

NIO Limited (NIO) is priced at $14.30 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $14.23 and reached a high price of $14.69, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $14.05. The stock touched a low price of $13.871.

Recently in News on August 11, 2020, NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results. Quarterly Total Revenues reached RMB3,718.9 million (US$526.4 million) iQuarterly Deliveries of the ES8 and the ES6 were 10,331 vehiclesQuarterly Vehicle Margin reached 9.7%Quarterly Gross Margin reached 8.4%. You can read further details here

NIO Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $16.44 on 07/13/20, with the lowest value was $2.11 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

NIO Limited (NIO) full year performance was 376.67%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, NIO Limited shares are logging -13.02% during the 52-week period from high price, and 1101.68% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.19 and $16.44.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 69608457 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the NIO Limited (NIO) recorded performance in the market was 255.72%, having the revenues showcasing 287.53% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 17.27B, as it employees total of 7442 workers.

The Analysts eye on NIO Limited (NIO)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the NIO Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 3 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.22, with a change in the price was noted +11.37. In a similar fashion, NIO Limited posted a movement of +388.05% for the period of last 100 days, recording 88,372,078 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of NIO Limited (NIO)

Raw Stochastic average of NIO Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 80.15%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 74.67%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 64.02% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 59.12%.

Considering, the past performance of NIO Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 255.72%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 250.49%, alongside a boost of 376.67% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 10.08% in the 7-day charts and went down by 11.54% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 287.53% during last recorded quarter.