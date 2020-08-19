JD.com Inc. (JD) market price of $70.32 offers the impression of an exciting value play

At the end of the latest market close, JD.com Inc. (JD) was valued at $66.98. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $68.19 while reaching the peak value of $71.40 and lowest value recorded on the day was $68.14. The stock current value is $70.32.

Recently in News on August 17, 2020, JD.com Announces 2020 Second Quarter and Interim Financial Results. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: JD and HKEX: 9618), China’s leading technology driven e-commerce company transforming to become the leading supply chain-based technology and service provider, today announced its unaudited financial results for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2020. You can read further details here

JD.com Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $71.40 on 08/18/20, with the lowest value was $32.70 for the same time period, recorded on 03/16/20.

JD.com Inc. (JD) full year performance was 122.67%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, JD.com Inc. shares are logging 1.65% during the 52-week period from high price, and 155.99% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $27.47 and $69.18.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 23152490 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the JD.com Inc. (JD) recorded performance in the market was 99.60%, having the revenues showcasing 29.60% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 111.11B, as it employees total of 227730 workers.

Specialists analysis on JD.com Inc. (JD)

During the last month, 35 analysts gave the JD.com Inc. a BUY rating, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 54.57, with a change in the price was noted +28.31. In a similar fashion, JD.com Inc. posted a movement of +67.39% for the period of last 100 days, recording 14,816,548 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for JD is recording 0.31 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.20.

Trends and Technical analysis: JD.com Inc. (JD)

Raw Stochastic average of JD.com Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 92.70%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 91.46%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 78.85% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 65.91%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 99.60%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 63.73%, alongside a boost of 122.67% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 14.94% in the 7-day charts and went up by 10.91% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 29.60% during last recorded quarter.