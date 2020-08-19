Here is why RISE Education Cayman Ltd (REDU) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 9.77%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of RISE Education Cayman Ltd (REDU), which is $7.45 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $10.20 after opening rate of $6.90 while the lowest price it went was recorded $6.25 before closing at $5.80.

Recently in News on August 13, 2020, RISE Education Announces Second Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results. RISE Education Cayman Ltd (“RISE” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: REDU), a leading junior English Language Training (“ELT”) provider in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020. You can read further details here

RISE Education Cayman Ltd had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $10.20 on 08/18/20, with the lowest value was $3.00 for the same time period, recorded on 05/26/20.

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (REDU) full year performance was -7.22%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, RISE Education Cayman Ltd shares are logging -16.95% during the 52-week period from high price, and 148.33% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.00 and $8.97.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 50116301 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the RISE Education Cayman Ltd (REDU) recorded performance in the market was 6.58%, having the revenues showcasing 109.86% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 371.38M, as it employees total of 4014 workers.

Analysts verdict on RISE Education Cayman Ltd (REDU)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the RISE Education Cayman Ltd a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.69, with a change in the price was noted +2.36. In a similar fashion, RISE Education Cayman Ltd posted a movement of +46.37% for the period of last 100 days, recording 599,245 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for REDU is recording 1.02 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.75.

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (REDU): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of RISE Education Cayman Ltd in the period of last 50 days is set at 60.88%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 60.88%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 70.55% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 72.69%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of RISE Education Cayman Ltd, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 6.58%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 19.20%, alongside a downfall of -7.22% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 121.73% in the 7-day charts and went up by 117.84% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 109.86% during last recorded quarter.