Globus Maritime Limited (GLBS) distance from 20-day Simple moving Average is -13.60%: What to Expect?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Globus Maritime Limited (GLBS), which is $0.13 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.1367 after opening rate of $0.136 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.1275 before closing at $0.14.

Recently in News on July 27, 2020, Globus Maritime Limited Announces Closing of $15.0 Million Registered Direct Offering. Globus Maritime Limited (the “Company” or Globus”) (NASDAQ: GLBS) announced that on July 21, 2020 it closed the previously announced registered direct offering and concurrent private placement of warrants. The gross proceeds to the Company from the registered direct offering and concurrent private placement were approximately $15.0 million before deducting the placement agent’s fees and other estimated offering expenses. You can read further details here

Globus Maritime Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.2200 on 03/04/20, with the lowest value was $0.1270 for the same time period, recorded on 07/27/20.

Globus Maritime Limited (GLBS) full year performance was -92.68%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Globus Maritime Limited shares are logging -95.65% during the 52-week period from high price, and 3.15% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.13 and $3.01.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 13571142 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Globus Maritime Limited (GLBS) recorded performance in the market was -86.74%, having the revenues showcasing -80.25% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 23.67M, as it employees total of 13 workers.

Globus Maritime Limited (GLBS) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Globus Maritime Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.4811, with a change in the price was noted -0.3839. In a similar fashion, Globus Maritime Limited posted a movement of -74.56% for the period of last 100 days, recording 9,897,031 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GLBS is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 22.00.

Globus Maritime Limited (GLBS): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Globus Maritime Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 0.50%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 8.55%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 21.58% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 26.45%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Globus Maritime Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -86.74%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -77.36%, alongside a downfall of -92.68% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -12.67% in the 7-day charts and went up by -18.84% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -80.25% during last recorded quarter.