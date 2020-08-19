GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) is on the roll with an average volume of 772.76K in the recent 3 months

Let’s start up with the current stock price of GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL), which is $19.48 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $20.30 after opening rate of $19.90 while the lowest price it went was recorded $18.75 before closing at $21.23.

Recently in News on August 18, 2020, GFL Environmental Inc. Responds to Misleading and Inaccurate Short and Distort Report. GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE: GFL) (TSX: GFL) (“GFL”) commented on the misleading and false statements reported today by Spruce Point Capital Management relating to GFL’s management and its financial and business practices. The report contains numerous inaccuracies and mischaracterizations, which GFL believes are solely intended to benefit Spruce Point, who has disclosed that it stands to profit significantly in the event that the stock price of GFL declines. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, GFL Environmental Inc. shares are logging -16.29% during the 52-week period from high price, and 63.42% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $11.92 and $23.27.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 12905327 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) recorded performance in the market was 15.95%, having the revenues showcasing 9.56% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 6.12B, as it employees total of 13500 workers.

Analysts verdict on GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL)

During the last month, 7 analysts gave the GFL Environmental Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 18.15, with a change in the price was noted +4.32. In a similar fashion, GFL Environmental Inc. posted a movement of +28.50% for the period of last 100 days, recording 886,385 in trading volumes.

GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of GFL Environmental Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 35.10%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 16.15%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 37.76% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 44.73%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of GFL Environmental Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 15.95%. The shares increased approximately by -6.26% in the 7-day charts and went down by -1.57% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 9.56% during last recorded quarter.