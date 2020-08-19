Gear up for the change! Urban Tea Inc. (MYT) has hit the volume of 13187016

Urban Tea Inc. (MYT) is priced at $0.33 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.3225 and reached a high price of $0.334, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.33. The stock touched a low price of $0.299.

Recently in News on August 14, 2020, Urban Tea, Inc. Announces Pricing of $6.0 Million Ordinary Share Registered Direct Offering. Urban Tea, Inc. (“Urban Tea” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MYT), a premier retailer of specialty teas and baked goods headquartered in Hunan, China, announced today that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain accredited investors to sell $6.0 million of its ordinary shares in a registered direct offering. You can read further details here

Urban Tea Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.4600 on 06/15/20, with the lowest value was $0.2714 for the same time period, recorded on 03/20/20.

Urban Tea Inc. (MYT) full year performance was 13.84%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Urban Tea Inc. shares are logging -77.24% during the 52-week period from high price, and 25.87% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.26 and $1.46.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 13187016 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Urban Tea Inc. (MYT) recorded performance in the market was -48.48%, having the revenues showcasing -27.96% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 26.44M, as it employees total of 65 workers.

The Analysts eye on Urban Tea Inc. (MYT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Urban Tea Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.5426, with a change in the price was noted +0.0023. In a similar fashion, Urban Tea Inc. posted a movement of +0.70% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,105,111 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Urban Tea Inc. (MYT)

Raw Stochastic average of Urban Tea Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 2.87%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 10.71%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 5.01% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 7.36%.

Considering, the past performance of Urban Tea Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -48.48%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -32.76%, alongside a boost of 13.84% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -23.31% in the 7-day charts and went up by -39.03% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -27.96% during last recorded quarter.