Gear up for the change! MOGU Inc. (MOGU) has hit the volume of 13487487

For the readers interested in the stock health of MOGU Inc. (MOGU). It is currently valued at $2.74. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $3.70, after setting-off with the price of $2.24. Company’s stock value dipped to $2.2101 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $2.21.

Recently in News on August 17, 2020, MOGU to Report First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results on August 24, 2020. MOGU Inc. (NYSE: MOGU) (“MOGU” or the “Company”), a leading KOL-driven online fashion and lifestyle destination in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021 ended June 30, 2020, before U.S. markets open on Monday, August 24, 2020. You can read further details here

MOGU Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.85 on 07/07/20, with the lowest value was $0.88 for the same time period, recorded on 03/16/20.

MOGU Inc. (MOGU) full year performance was 12.30%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, MOGU Inc. shares are logging -60.00% during the 52-week period from high price, and 211.22% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.88 and $6.85.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 13487487 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the MOGU Inc. (MOGU) recorded performance in the market was 20.18%, having the revenues showcasing 140.35% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 306.83M, as it employees total of 909 workers.

Specialists analysis on MOGU Inc. (MOGU)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the MOGU Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.83, with a change in the price was noted +1.64. In a similar fashion, MOGU Inc. posted a movement of +149.09% for the period of last 100 days, recording 854,141 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MOGU is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: MOGU Inc. (MOGU)

Raw Stochastic average of MOGU Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 24.45%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 26.39%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 12.76% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 8.72%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 20.18%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 46.52%, alongside a boost of 12.30% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 22.32% in the 7-day charts and went up by -14.64% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 140.35% during last recorded quarter.