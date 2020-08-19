Farmmi Inc. (FAMI) market price of $0.88 offers the impression of an exciting value play

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Farmmi Inc. (FAMI), which is $0.88 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.935 after opening rate of $0.93 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.819 before closing at $1.01.

Recently in News on August 17, 2020, Farmmi Expansion On-Track New Facility and Certification. Farmmi, Inc. (“Farmmi” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FAMI), an agriculture products supplier in China, today announced that its subsidiary, Zhejiang Farmmi Food Co., Ltd. (“Farmmi Food”), has moved into to a new production facility on the first floor at Farmmi’s No. 888 Tianning Street location in Lishui, Zhejiang Province. The new facility has already passed the important food production license onsite audit and certification (the “SC License”). You can read further details here

Farmmi Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.6700 on 08/14/20, with the lowest value was $0.3100 for the same time period, recorded on 03/16/20.

Farmmi Inc. (FAMI) full year performance was -23.79%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Farmmi Inc. shares are logging -55.13% during the 52-week period from high price, and 185.16% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.31 and $1.97.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4258099 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Farmmi Inc. (FAMI) recorded performance in the market was 17.87%, having the revenues showcasing 67.11% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 12.89M, as it employees total of 101 workers.

Specialists analysis on Farmmi Inc. (FAMI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Farmmi Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.6228, with a change in the price was noted +0.3360. In a similar fashion, Farmmi Inc. posted a movement of +61.31% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,461,128 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for FAMI is recording 0.20 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Farmmi Inc. (FAMI)

Raw Stochastic average of Farmmi Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 31.95%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 21.79%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 32.14% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 38.77%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 17.87%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 23.44%, alongside a downfall of -23.79% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.00% in the 7-day charts and went down by 14.81% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 67.11% during last recorded quarter.