Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) Quarterly Performance is 107.41%: Here is the Surprise Factor

At the end of the latest market close, Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) was valued at $4.01. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $4.08 while reaching the peak value of $4.09 and lowest value recorded on the day was $3.83. The stock current value is $3.92.

Recently in News on August 6, 2020, Endeavour Silver Files PFS Technical Report for the Terronera Project. Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE: EXK) (TSX: EDR) announces it has filed an updated prefeasibility study technical report entitled “Endeavour Silver Corp Terronera Project NI 43-101 Technical Report (“Technical Report”), independently prepared by Ausenco Engineering Canada Inc. and dated July 31, 2020 with an effective date of July 14, 2020. The report was prepared in compliance with National Instrument 43-101 and filed on SEDAR and EDGAR today. The report can be viewed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company’s website, under the Mining Assets, Development section. The results of the Technical Report were previously announced in the Company’s news release dated July 14, 2020. You can read further details here

Endeavour Silver Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.79 on 08/05/20, with the lowest value was $0.99 for the same time period, recorded on 03/16/20.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) full year performance was 64.71%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Endeavour Silver Corp. shares are logging -18.16% during the 52-week period from high price, and 295.96% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.99 and $4.79.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3959021 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) recorded performance in the market was 62.66%, having the revenues showcasing 107.41% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 615.13M, as it employees total of 1600 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Endeavour Silver Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.34, with a change in the price was noted +2.40. In a similar fashion, Endeavour Silver Corp. posted a movement of +157.89% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,721,477 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for EXK is recording 0.09 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.06.

Technical breakdown of Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK)

Raw Stochastic average of Endeavour Silver Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 71.29%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 25.64%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 37.34% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 45.96%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Endeavour Silver Corp., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 62.66%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 95.02%, alongside a boost of 64.71% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 6.81% in the 7-day charts and went down by 18.79% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 107.41% during last recorded quarter.