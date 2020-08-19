Do Westell Technologies Inc. (WSTL) beta value of 1.06 signposts another twist?

For the readers interested in the stock health of Westell Technologies Inc. (WSTL). It is currently valued at $1.07. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.13, after setting-off with the price of $1.12. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.08 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.10.

Recently in News on August 14, 2020, CORRECTING and REPLACING – Westell Reports Fiscal 2021 First Quarter Results. Sequential quarterly revenue growth of 18% with improved gross margins and lower expense structure improved loss per share 71%. You can read further details here

Westell Technologies Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.2500 on 08/19/20, with the lowest value was $0.6022 for the same time period, recorded on 03/23/20.

Westell Technologies Inc. (WSTL) full year performance was -23.08%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Westell Technologies Inc. shares are logging -29.82% during the 52-week period from high price, and 77.15% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.60 and $1.52.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1467836 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Westell Technologies Inc. (WSTL) recorded performance in the market was 22.91%, having the revenues showcasing 46.08% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 17.14M, as it employees total of 101 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Westell Technologies Inc. (WSTL)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Westell Technologies Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.8862, with a change in the price was noted +0.3829. In a similar fashion, Westell Technologies Inc. posted a movement of +55.74% for the period of last 100 days, recording 129,258 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for WSTL is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Westell Technologies Inc. (WSTL)

Raw Stochastic average of Westell Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 63.37%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 39.34%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 60.63% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 67.47%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Westell Technologies Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 22.91%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 18.30%, alongside a downfall of -23.08% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.80% in the 7-day charts and went up by -2.65% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 46.08% during last recorded quarter.