Do China Ceramics Co. Ltd. (CCCL) beta value of 1.55 signposts another twist?

At the end of the latest market close, China Ceramics Co. Ltd. (CCCL) was valued at $1.04. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.32 while reaching the peak value of $1.43 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.80. The stock current value is $0.83.

Recently in News on August 18, 2020, China Ceramics Secures Software Systems Contract via Wholly-Owned Subsidiary. China Ceramics Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ Capital Market: CCCL) (“China Ceramics” or the “Company”), a leading Chinese manufacturer of ceramic tiles used for exterior siding and for interior flooring and design in residential and commercial buildings, today announced that its newly-formed wholly-owned subsidiary which focuses on software development, Antelope Holdings (Chengdu), Co., Ltd., has entered into a one-year licensing contract with Chengdu Jinke Yulu Technology Co. Ltd., a software distributor which provides digital technology systems to banks, large financial institutions and courts. The total fee to be paid to the Company under this contract is RMB 10 million (approximately $1.4 million), of which RMB 2.6 million (approximately $375,000) is to paid three months after the contract’s execution and the remaining balance prior to the end of the one-year contract term. The software that the Company’s subsidiary developed is a blockchain digital storage and depository system designed to ensure the legal compliance of financial transactions. You can read further details here

China Ceramics Co. Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.7700 on 05/20/20, with the lowest value was $0.2600 for the same time period, recorded on 03/19/20.

China Ceramics Co. Ltd. (CCCL) full year performance was 6.09%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, China Ceramics Co. Ltd. shares are logging -53.25% during the 52-week period from high price, and 218.27% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.26 and $1.77.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 8405896 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the China Ceramics Co. Ltd. (CCCL) recorded performance in the market was 21.74%, having the revenues showcasing 21.87% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 7.54M, as it employees total of 2041 workers.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.7043, with a change in the price was noted +0.4875. In a similar fashion, China Ceramics Co. Ltd. posted a movement of +143.38% for the period of last 100 days, recording 844,222 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CCCL is recording 0.02 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

China Ceramics Co. Ltd. (CCCL): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of China Ceramics Co. Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 21.75%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 21.75%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 52.11% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 48.22%.

If we look into the earlier routines of China Ceramics Co. Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 21.74%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 24.27%, alongside a boost of 6.09% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.00% in the 7-day charts and went down by 14.91% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 21.87% during last recorded quarter.