Churchill Capital Corp II (CCX) Quarterly Performance is 2.04%: Here is the Surprise Factor

At the end of the latest market close, Churchill Capital Corp II (CCX) was valued at $10.50. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $10.60 while reaching the peak value of $10.60 and lowest value recorded on the day was $10.37. The stock current value is $10.45.

The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $11.99 on 07/22/20, with the lowest value was $9.25 for the same time period, recorded on 03/19/20.

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Churchill Capital Corp II shares are logging -12.84% during the 52-week period from high price, and 12.97% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.25 and $11.99.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 742823 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Churchill Capital Corp II (CCX) recorded performance in the market was 1.68%, having the revenues showcasing 2.04% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 724.50M.

Analysts verdict on Churchill Capital Corp II (CCX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Churchill Capital Corp II a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.60, with a change in the price was noted +0.53. In a similar fashion, Churchill Capital Corp II posted a movement of +5.33% for the period of last 100 days, recording 271,047 in trading volumes.

Churchill Capital Corp II (CCX): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Churchill Capital Corp II in the period of last 50 days is set at 12.72%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 17.05%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 14.74% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 14.74%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Churchill Capital Corp II, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 1.68%. The shares -0.57% in the 7-day charts and went up by -8.70% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 2.04% during last recorded quarter.