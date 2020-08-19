Boiling and ready to burst as Curis Inc. (CRIS) last month performance was -5.88%

At the end of the latest market close, Curis Inc. (CRIS) was valued at $1.20. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.24 while reaching the peak value of $1.2581 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.20. The stock current value is $1.20.

Recently in News on August 4, 2020, Curis Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results. – Clinical data expected in CA-4948 NHL and AML/MDS trials by year-end -. You can read further details here

Curis Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.5900 on 06/10/20, with the lowest value was $0.6200 for the same time period, recorded on 04/07/20.

Curis Inc. (CRIS) full year performance was -41.75%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Curis Inc. shares are logging -66.57% during the 52-week period from high price, and 93.55% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.62 and $3.59.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 915076 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Curis Inc. (CRIS) recorded performance in the market was -29.41%, having the revenues showcasing 49.98% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 63.66M, as it employees total of 28 workers.

The Analysts eye on Curis Inc. (CRIS)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the Curis Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.0349, with a change in the price was noted +0.4930. In a similar fashion, Curis Inc. posted a movement of +69.73% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,604,998 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Curis Inc. (CRIS)

Raw Stochastic average of Curis Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 4.02%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 24.32%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 24.05% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 28.31%.

Considering, the past performance of Curis Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -29.41%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -16.67%, alongside a downfall of -41.75% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -6.25% in the 7-day charts and went down by -5.88% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 49.98% during last recorded quarter.