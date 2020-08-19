Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS) is on the roll with an average volume of 546.61K in the recent 3 months

At the end of the latest market close, Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS) was valued at $7.95. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $8.00 while reaching the peak value of $8.0757 and lowest value recorded on the day was $7.85. The stock current value is $8.75.

Recently in News on August 19, 2020, Akoustis Announces Industry’s First 6.5 GHz XBAW Filter for Emerging WiFi 6E. – First Tandem WiFi 6E Micro Filter Coexistence Solution with 5.5 GHz and 6.5 GHz Filter Products – – With Its Ultra-Wideband 1.2 GHz Passband, XBAW Filter Covers Entire 5.9 to 7.1 GHz Unlicensed WiFi 6E Spectrum, Rejecting 5 GHz Unlicensed Bands – – Company Extends Product Leadership in Ultra-High Band WiFi 6 and WiFi 6E with Full Suite of 5 GHz and 6 GHz Solutions –. You can read further details here

Akoustis Technologies Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $9.40 on 06/26/20, with the lowest value was $3.76 for the same time period, recorded on 03/16/20.

Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS) full year performance was 23.83%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Akoustis Technologies Inc. shares are logging -6.91% during the 52-week period from high price, and 132.71% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.76 and $9.40.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1031539 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS) recorded performance in the market was -0.63%, having the revenues showcasing 3.65% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 291.37M, as it employees total of 82 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Akoustis Technologies Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.80, with a change in the price was noted +3.43. In a similar fashion, Akoustis Technologies Inc. posted a movement of +64.23% for the period of last 100 days, recording 672,143 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AKTS is recording 0.52 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.52.

Technical breakdown of Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS)

Raw Stochastic average of Akoustis Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 70.70%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 90.98%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 53.47% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 35.46%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Akoustis Technologies Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -0.63%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -2.45%, alongside a boost of 23.83% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.11% in the 7-day charts and went up by -6.25% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 3.65% during last recorded quarter.