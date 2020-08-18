Why is Slack Technologies Inc. (WORK) down -5.87% from the day 1 this year?

At the end of the latest market close, Slack Technologies Inc. (WORK) was valued at $28.36. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $28.44 while reaching the peak value of $28.78 and lowest value recorded on the day was $27.5647. The stock current value is $28.24.

Recently in News on August 10, 2020, Slack Announces Date of Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results. Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) today announced that it will report its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2021, ended July 31, 2020, following the close of the U.S. markets on Tuesday, September 8, 2020. Slack will host a conference call that day at 2:00 p.m. Pacific time (5:00 p.m. Eastern time) to discuss the results. You can read further details here

Slack Technologies Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $40.07 on 06/04/20, with the lowest value was $15.10 for the same time period, recorded on 03/16/20.

Slack Technologies Inc. (WORK) full year performance was -5.87%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Slack Technologies Inc. shares are logging -29.52% during the 52-week period from high price, and 87.02% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $15.10 and $40.07.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 9499186 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Slack Technologies Inc. (WORK) recorded performance in the market was 25.62%, having the revenues showcasing -2.62% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 15.85B, as it employees total of 2045 workers.

Analysts verdict on Slack Technologies Inc. (WORK)

During the last month, 10 analysts gave the Slack Technologies Inc. a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 4 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 30.14, with a change in the price was noted +2.36. In a similar fashion, Slack Technologies Inc. posted a movement of +9.12% for the period of last 100 days, recording 17,723,387 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for WORK is recording 0.75 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.75.

Slack Technologies Inc. (WORK): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Slack Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 8.19%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 11.38%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 12.02% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 9.30%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Slack Technologies Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 25.62%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 2.39%, alongside a downfall of -5.87% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.43% in the 7-day charts and went up by -12.05% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -2.62% during last recorded quarter.