Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS) is set to bring smile on the investors face as Analysts sets mean Target price of $12.86

For the readers interested in the stock health of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS). It is currently valued at $13.25. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $13.00, after setting-off with the price of $11.90. Company’s stock value dipped to $11.885 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $12.78.

Recently in News on August 6, 2020, Syros Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Highlights Key Accomplishments and Upcoming Milestones. Initiated Enrollment in Phase 1 Dose-Escalation Cohort Evaluating SY-5609 and Fulvestrant in Treatment-Resistant HR-Positive Breast Cancer Patients . You can read further details here

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $13.65 on 08/18/20, with the lowest value was $4.26 for the same time period, recorded on 03/17/20.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS) full year performance was 15.39%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are logging 1.92% during the 52-week period from high price, and 211.03% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.26 and $13.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1261226 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS) recorded performance in the market was 85.02%, having the revenues showcasing 28.88% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 592.84M, as it employees total of 83 workers.

Analysts verdict on Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.75, with a change in the price was noted +7.56. In a similar fashion, Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted a movement of +133.33% for the period of last 100 days, recording 333,004 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SYRS is recording 0.33 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.32.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 91.83%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 90.32%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 86.69% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 83.03%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 85.02%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 66.47%, alongside a boost of 15.39% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.36% in the 7-day charts and went down by 6.63% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 28.88% during last recorded quarter.