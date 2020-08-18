Recent Change of -4.48% in the Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) is priced at $10.56 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $11.05 and reached a high price of $11.12, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $11.06. The stock touched a low price of $10.32.

Recently in News on August 13, 2020, BLINK CHARGING ANNOUNCES RECORD REVENUES FOR SECOND QUARTER 2020. – Revenues for first six months of 2020 surpass full year 2019 revenues- Product Sales of EV charging equipment increased more than 350%- Total Second Quarter 2020 Revenues Increased 120%. You can read further details here

Blink Charging Co. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $14.58 on 07/30/20, with the lowest value was $1.25 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) full year performance was 284.00%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Blink Charging Co. shares are logging -27.57% during the 52-week period from high price, and 744.80% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.25 and $14.58.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3810219 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) recorded performance in the market was 467.74%, having the revenues showcasing 528.57% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 295.68M, as it employees total of 67 workers.

Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.16, with a change in the price was noted +8.87. In a similar fashion, Blink Charging Co. posted a movement of +524.85% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,565,717 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BLNK is recording 0.17 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.09.

Blink Charging Co. (BLNK): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Blink Charging Co. in the period of last 50 days is set at 68.10%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 53.69%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 57.95% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 59.57%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Blink Charging Co., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 467.74%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 259.18%, alongside a boost of 284.00% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -4.52% in the 7-day charts and went down by 63.47% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 528.57% during last recorded quarter.