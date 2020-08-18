Reasons Why Long-term Faith on Antero Resources Corporation (AR) Could Pay Off Investors

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Antero Resources Corporation (AR), which is $4.40 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $4.46 after opening rate of $4.42 while the lowest price it went was recorded $4.15 before closing at $4.43.

Recently in News on August 18, 2020, Antero Resources Announces Final Results of Tender Offer For Its 2021 Notes. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) (“Antero” or the “Company”) announced today that, as of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on August 17, 2020, $191,566,000 principal amount of the Company’s outstanding 5.375% Senior Notes due 2021 (the “2021 Notes”) have been tendered and accepted for purchase (the “Tendered Notes”) pursuant to the previously announced cash tender offer (the “Any and All Offer”) on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase, dated as of August 11, 2020 (as it may be amended or supplemented from time to time, the “Offer to Purchase”). This amount includes $18,480,000 principal amount of 2021 Notes tendered pursuant to the guaranteed delivery procedures described in the Offer to Purchase and the related notice of guaranteed delivery provided in connection with the Any and All Offer, which remain subject to the holders’ performance of the delivery requirements under such procedures (the “Guaranteed Delivery Notes”). You can read further details here

Antero Resources Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.64 on 08/14/20, with the lowest value was $0.64 for the same time period, recorded on 03/30/20.

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) full year performance was 21.88%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Antero Resources Corporation shares are logging -5.17% during the 52-week period from high price, and 589.66% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.64 and $4.64.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 10196180 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Antero Resources Corporation (AR) recorded performance in the market was 54.39%, having the revenues showcasing 45.21% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.06B, as it employees total of 524 workers.

Specialists analysis on Antero Resources Corporation (AR)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.74, with a change in the price was noted +3.41. In a similar fashion, Antero Resources Corporation posted a movement of +344.89% for the period of last 100 days, recording 12,463,476 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AR is recording 0.57 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.57.

Trends and Technical analysis: Antero Resources Corporation (AR)

Raw Stochastic average of Antero Resources Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 89.74%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 88.06%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 84.92% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 82.38%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 54.39%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 155.81%, alongside a boost of 21.88% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 8.91% in the 7-day charts and went down by 54.39% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 45.21% during last recorded quarter.