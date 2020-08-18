International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 1.21

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is priced at $124.44 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $125.25 and reached a high price of $125.59, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $125.27. The stock touched a low price of $124.41.

Recently in News on August 17, 2020, Red Hat Brings Virtualization to the Cloud-Native Era with Latest Version of Red Hat OpenShift. Red Hat OpenShift and OpenShift Virtualization, now available, make it easier to migrate and modernize existing applications and services on the industry’s most comprehensive enterprise Kubernetes platform. You can read further details here

International Business Machines Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $158.75 on 02/06/20, with the lowest value was $90.56 for the same time period, recorded on 03/23/20.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) full year performance was -6.97%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, International Business Machines Corporation shares are logging -21.61% during the 52-week period from high price, and 37.41% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $90.56 and $158.75.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3352537 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) recorded performance in the market was -7.16%, having the revenues showcasing 2.37% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 110.61B, as it employees total of 352600 workers.

Analysts verdict on International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

During the last month, 5 analysts gave the International Business Machines Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 13 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 121.76, with a change in the price was noted +18.59. In a similar fashion, International Business Machines Corporation posted a movement of +17.56% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,239,767 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for IBM is recording 3.15 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.70.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of International Business Machines Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 44.68%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 30.23%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 34.51% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 40.52%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of International Business Machines Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -7.16%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -17.64%, alongside a downfall of -6.97% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.10% in the 7-day charts and went down by -0.54% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 2.37% during last recorded quarter.