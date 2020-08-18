Boiling and ready to burst as Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) last month performance was -14.56%

For the readers interested in the stock health of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY). It is currently valued at $13.91. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $14.51, after setting-off with the price of $14.47. Company’s stock value dipped to $13.73 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $14.64.

Recently in News on August 12, 2020, Occidental Announces Upsize of Previously Announced Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain of its Senior Notes. Occidental (NYSE: OXY) today announced that, in connection with its offers to purchase for cash (collectively, the “Tender Offers” and each a “Tender Offer”) the outstanding senior notes listed in the table below and Consent Solicitations (as defined below), it is increasing (i) the maximum aggregate purchase price of Notes (as defined below) it will accept for purchase, excluding accrued but unpaid interest (as amended herein, the “Maximum Aggregate Purchase Price”), from the previously announced amount of $1,500 million to $3,000 million and (ii) the maximum aggregate purchase price of 2022 Notes (as defined below) it will accept for purchase, excluding accrued but unpaid interest (as amended herein, the “2022 Notes Sub-Cap”), from the previously announced amount of $200 million to $700 million. Additionally, Occidental announced that it is conditioning its obligation to accept for purchase and to pay for any of the Notes in the Tender Offers on the completion by Occidental of a registered offering (the “Concurrent Offering”) of senior unsecured debt securities that results in net proceeds of at least $2,950 million, an increase from the previously announced condition that required such Concurrent Offering to result in net proceeds of at least $1,475 million, on terms and subject to conditions reasonably satisfactory to Occidental (as amended herein, the “Financing Condition”). You can read further details here

Occidental Petroleum Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $47.58 on 01/16/20, with the lowest value was $9.00 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) full year performance was -68.79%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Occidental Petroleum Corporation shares are logging -71.53% during the 52-week period from high price, and 54.56% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.00 and $48.85.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 30866071 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) recorded performance in the market was -66.25%, having the revenues showcasing -7.70% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 12.90B, as it employees total of 14400 workers.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 15.76, with a change in the price was noted +1.91. In a similar fashion, Occidental Petroleum Corporation posted a movement of +15.92% for the period of last 100 days, recording 39,101,859 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for OXY is recording 2.83 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.65.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Occidental Petroleum Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 1.67%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 4.19%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 4.51% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 3.95%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Occidental Petroleum Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -66.25%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -66.53%, alongside a downfall of -68.79% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -15.59% in the 7-day charts and went down by -14.56% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -7.70% during last recorded quarter.