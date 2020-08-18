Analysts Mean recommendation for Organovo Holdings Inc. (ONVO) was 3.00: Is this the key time?

Organovo Holdings Inc. (ONVO) is priced at $0.59 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.67 and reached a high price of $0.68, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.61. The stock touched a low price of $0.59.

Recently in News on August 17, 2020, Organovo Announces One-for-Twenty Reverse Stock Split. Organovo Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) today announced that it filed a certificate of second amendment to its certificate of incorporation with the Secretary of State of the State of Delaware to effect a 1-for-20 reverse stock split of its common stock. The shares underlying the Company’s outstanding options and restricted stock unit awards will also be adjusted accordingly. The reverse stock split will take effect at 5:00 pm (Eastern Time) on August 18, 2020, and the Company’s common stock will open for trading on The Nasdaq Capital Market on August 19, 2020 on a post-split basis. You can read further details here

Organovo Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.9300 on 05/13/20, with the lowest value was $0.1933 for the same time period, recorded on 03/17/20.

Organovo Holdings Inc. (ONVO) full year performance was 107.48%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Organovo Holdings Inc. shares are logging -37.08% during the 52-week period from high price, and 202.74% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.19 and $0.93.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 940306 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Organovo Holdings Inc. (ONVO) recorded performance in the market was 71.49%, having the revenues showcasing 10.51% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 80.29M, as it employees total of 6 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Organovo Holdings Inc. (ONVO)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the Organovo Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.5592, with a change in the price was noted +0.2914. In a similar fashion, Organovo Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +101.96% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,470,187 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ONVO is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Organovo Holdings Inc. (ONVO)

Raw Stochastic average of Organovo Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 26.80%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 5.52%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 14.68% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 23.13%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Organovo Holdings Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 71.49%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 89.74%, alongside a boost of 107.48% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -10.29% in the 7-day charts and went up by -10.86% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 10.51% during last recorded quarter.