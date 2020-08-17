Town Sports International Holdings Inc. (CLUB) is on the roll with an average volume of 995.35K in the recent 3 months

Town Sports International Holdings Inc. (CLUB) is priced at $0.98 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.49 and reached a high price of $0.7647, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.69. The stock touched a low price of $0.4489.

Recently in News on July 13, 2020, Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. Receives Nasdaq Notice Regarding Non-Compliance With Continued Listing Standards. Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (“TSI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:CLUB) received a notice on July 7, 2020 from the Listing Qualifications Department of Nasdaq indicating that as a result of the Company’s failure to timely file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2020 (the “Report”), the Company no longer complies with the continued listing requirements as set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1). The notice has no immediate impact on the listing of the Company’s common stock, which will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Global Market, subject to the Company’s compliance with other applicable continued listing requirements. You can read further details here

Town Sports International Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.0000 on 01/14/20, with the lowest value was $0.3000 for the same time period, recorded on 04/16/20.

Town Sports International Holdings Inc. (CLUB) full year performance was -46.58%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Town Sports International Holdings Inc. shares are logging -67.40% during the 52-week period from high price, and 226.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.30 and $3.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 30839195 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Town Sports International Holdings Inc. (CLUB) recorded performance in the market was -59.39%, having the revenues showcasing 71.74% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 13.89M, as it employees total of 1900 workers.

The Analysts eye on Town Sports International Holdings Inc. (CLUB)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Town Sports International Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.5468, with a change in the price was noted +0.4200. In a similar fashion, Town Sports International Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +72.41% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,127,055 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Town Sports International Holdings Inc. (CLUB)

Raw Stochastic average of Town Sports International Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 72.95%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 74.97%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 72.35% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 69.05%.

Considering, the past performance of Town Sports International Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -59.39%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -61.42%, alongside a downfall of -46.58% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 57.84% in the 7-day charts and went up by 45.45% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 71.74% during last recorded quarter.