Recent Change of 11.31% in the Antero Resources Corporation (AR) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) is priced at $4.43 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $4.01 and reached a high price of $4.64, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $3.98. The stock touched a low price of $3.94.

Recently in News on August 11, 2020, Antero Resources Commences Tender Offers For Its 2021, 2022 And 2023 Notes. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) (“Antero Resources” or the “Company”) today announced today that it has commenced cash tender offers (the “Offers”) to purchase (i) any and all of the Company’s outstanding 5.375% Senior Notes due 2021 (such notes, the “Any and All Notes” and, such offer, the “Any and All Offer”) and (ii) up to the Dutch Auction Cap (as defined below) of the Company’s outstanding 5.125% Senior Notes due 2022 the (“2022 Notes”) and the Company’s 5.625% Senior Notes due 2023 (the “2023 Notes” and, together with the 2022 Notes, the “Dutch Auction Notes” and, such offers, the “Dutch Auction Offers” and, the Dutch Auction Notes together with the Any and All Notes, the “Notes”), in each case, on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase, dated the date hereof (as it may be amended or supplemented from time to time, the “Offer to Purchase”). You can read further details here

Antero Resources Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.64 on 08/14/20, with the lowest value was $0.64 for the same time period, recorded on 03/30/20.

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) full year performance was 28.78%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Antero Resources Corporation shares are logging 0.45% during the 52-week period from high price, and 594.36% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.64 and $4.41.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 17908975 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Antero Resources Corporation (AR) recorded performance in the market was 55.44%, having the revenues showcasing 77.20% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.07B, as it employees total of 524 workers.

Specialists analysis on Antero Resources Corporation (AR)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Antero Resources Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 11 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 6 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.71, with a change in the price was noted +3.52. In a similar fashion, Antero Resources Corporation posted a movement of +387.56% for the period of last 100 days, recording 12,474,957 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AR is recording 0.57 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.57.

Trends and Technical analysis: Antero Resources Corporation (AR)

Raw Stochastic average of Antero Resources Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 91.03%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 89.55%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 83.95% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 81.89%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 55.44%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 168.48%, alongside a boost of 28.78% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 12.72% in the 7-day charts and went down by 55.44% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 77.20% during last recorded quarter.