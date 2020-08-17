Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) is on the roll with an average volume of 430.22K in the recent 3 months

At the end of the latest market close, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) was valued at $17.45. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $17.41 while reaching the peak value of $17.41 and lowest value recorded on the day was $14.16. The stock current value is $15.69.

Recently in News on August 13, 2020, Protagonist Appoints Sarah O’Dowd to Board of Directors. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:PTGX) today announced the appointment of Sarah O’Dowd as an independent director to the Protagonist Board of Directors. Ms. O’Dowd brings broad experience in management and corporate governance to Protagonist, including senior level oversight in the biopharmaceutical industry. In connection with the appointment, Chaitan Khosla, Ph.D., Professor of Chemistry and Engineering at Stanford University, is stepping down from his position on the board. You can read further details here

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $19.67 on 06/25/20, with the lowest value was $5.30 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) full year performance was 57.06%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -20.23% during the 52-week period from high price, and 251.01% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.47 and $19.67.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1076137 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) recorded performance in the market was 122.55%, having the revenues showcasing -3.15% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 642.35M, as it employees total of 69 workers.

The Analysts eye on Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 13.59, with a change in the price was noted +9.48. In a similar fashion, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of +152.66% for the period of last 100 days, recording 777,632 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PTGX is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX)

Raw Stochastic average of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 27.77%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 37.14%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 57.82% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 64.76%.

Considering, the past performance of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 122.55%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 87.90%, alongside a boost of 57.06% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -12.64% in the 7-day charts and went down by -4.15% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -3.15% during last recorded quarter.